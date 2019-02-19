Coast Guard searches for missing swimmer off Tybee Island

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Coast Guard Sector Charleston officials say they are helping in the search for a missing 33-year-old swimmer off the coast near Savannah.
The Charleston command center was notified by the Tybee Island Fire and Rescue about a person in the water at 6:38 p.m. Monday. The man had last been seen by his wife swimming off Tybee Island in a wet suit on a body board, according to the Coast Guard.
Crews deployed a 45-foot response boat and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to help Tybee Island Fire and Rescue and police in the search. Crews searched throughout the night and remained on the scene Tuesday morning, officials said.
The identity of the swimmer has not been released.
