Deputies investigating after teen shows up at Trident Medical Center with gunshot wound

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County Deputies say they’re investigating after a 16-year-old male teen showed up at Trident Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
The teen was reportedly in the Woodside Subdivision in Ladson on an undetermined street when he was hit by gunfire, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio said. His injuries are non-live threatening, according to Antonio.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
