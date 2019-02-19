Deputies: man arrested after robbing a Lowcountry gas station twice on the same day

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - A man is arrested after robbing a Lowcountry gas station twice on the same day , Charleston deputies say.
Michael Anthony Smith, 53, is charged with two counts of strong armed robbery.
Deputies say, Smith was involved in a scuffle with clerks and attempted to grab cash from the register at the Sunoco gas station at 9488 Highway 78 in Ladson.
The armed robbery happened on Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m., the police report states.
Smith was also involved in another strong armed robbery earlier that day at the same gas station, investigators say.
After the robbery incident, deputies noticed a red Ford truck in the 10000 block of Highway 78 and identified the driver as Smith, according to the police report.
Smith is held on bond for $10,000.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.