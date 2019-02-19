Deputies: man arrested after robbing two Lowcountry gas stations on the same day

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - A man is arrested after robbing two Lowcountry gas stations on the same day, Charleston deputies say.
Michael Anthony Smith, 53, is charged with two counts of strong armed robbery.
Deputies say, Smith was involved in a scuffle with clerks and attempted to grab cash from the register at the Sunoco gas station at 9488 Highway 78 in Ladson.
The armed robbery happened on Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m., the police report states.
Smith was also involved in another strong armed robbery earlier that day at the same gas station, investigators say.
After the robbery incident, deputies noticed a red Ford truck in the 10000 block of Highway 78 and identified the driver as Smith, according to the police report.
Smith is held on bond for $10,000.
