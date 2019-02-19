Deputies searching for two men who fled on foot

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are searching for two men who ran away on foot.
The men fled heading toward the Augusta Highway/Snake Branch/Ponderosa area.
In a Facebook post, deputies described the men as “a white male wearing a yellow and white shirt and a black male wearing a blue shirt with a red hat.”
Deputies have not yet said why they were being pursued.
Anyone who sees them is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211.
