Deputies searching for two men who fled on foot
By Patrick Phillips | February 19, 2019 at 12:31 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 12:38 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are searching for two men who ran away on foot.

The men fled heading toward the Augusta Highway/Snake Branch/Ponderosa area.

In a Facebook post, deputies described the men as “a white male wearing a yellow and white shirt and a black male wearing a blue shirt with a red hat.”

Deputies have not yet said why they were being pursued.

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211.

