Former CSU assistants join Chadwell’s staff at Coastal Carolina

Hope (media first team), defensive lineman Jaylan Reid (media second team) and defensive back Aaquil Annoor (media second team) all earned Coaches All-Southern Conference second team honors in 2018 under Staggs’ leadership. With only one senior in its two-deep in 2017, Staggs led a reinvigorated unit that produced a league-leading 34 sacks that helped key the Paladins to an 8-5 record, the program’s first FCS playoff berth since 2013, and a consensus No. 20 final ranking. Annoor earned consensus All-SoCon honors after totaling 64 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups. Prior to his two years at Furman, Staggs served as the defensive coordinator for four years at Charleston Southern, which included two seasons of work with the program’s linebackers and the last two with the defensive backs. His defenses played a major role in the Buccaneers winning 35 games, claiming two Big South Conference Championships, and earning Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff berths in both 2015 and 2016. In 2016, he mentored a unit that led the Big South and ranked seventh nationally in total defense (294.1 ypg). The Buccaneers also finished among the nation’s best in passing defense (third - 158.8 ypg) and sacks (18th - 2.6) and produced seven all-conference performers led by All-America defensive end Anthony Ellis. CSU finished the 2016 season ranked 14th in the final FCS poll, extending its streak of top 25 rankings to a school record 22 weeks. In 2015, CSU ranked fourth nationally in passing defense (144.9 ypg), ninth in total defense (292.0 ypg), and 16th in third-down percentage defense (32.4%). In 2014, Staggs’ defense carried CSU for much of its 5-0 start to the season, and ended the year as the Big South leader in total defense (325.7 ypg), rushing defense (140.6 ypg), and pass defense (185.1 ypg). In addition, the Bucs held opponents to just a 32.2 percent third-down success rate, good enough for 19th in the FCS, and ranked 18th in turnover margin. In Staggs’ first season as defensive coordinator in 2013, the Bucs posted a 10-3 record and a No. 22 final national ranking. Fueled by improved defensive play under his guidance, CSU won its first seven games, highlighted by a 27-24 road triumph over FBS transition Appalachian State. Staggs served as defensive coordinator at Delta State for the 2012 season after working in the same capacity at North Greenville for three years from 2009-11. In his third season on the Crusaders’ staff, he added the title of assistant head coach and was a central figure in North Greenville’s 11-3 campaign and run to the 2011 NCAA Division II playoff quarterfinals. He had a brief stint at Charleston Southern in 2008, coaching the Buccaneers’ secondary while also assisting with special teams. He spent five seasons as a graduate assistant at South Carolina (2003-07) under former national championship head coaches Steve Spurrier and Lou Holtz, working with the secondary and linebackers, as well as the scout team. During that span, South Carolina played in both the 2005 Independence and 2006 Liberty Bowls. Staggs began his coaching career as an assistant at Lexington (S.C.) High School (2000-02). He graduated from USC Upstate in 2000 with a degree in math education and also holds a master’s degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management from the University of South Carolina. He and his wife, Kelli, have two children, Gracie and Jack.