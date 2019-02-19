Google partnering with Cypress Gardens for digital access, educational opportunities

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - By the time Cypress Gardens holds its grand reopening celebration in April, it will have some high-tech enhancements from Google.
Berkeley County government announced a partnership Tuesday with the digital giant that is designed to enhance educational opportunities and provide Wi-Fi throughout the park.
“This initiative speaks to Google’s focus on community involvement,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “Steps like this are testament to the industry’s passion to invest in local educational opportunities and help improve connectivity. County leaders are thankful for these gifts from Google and, more importantly, thankful for Google’s continued support in the region.”
In addition to Wi-Fi, Google is providing at least 100 Chromebooks and charging stations and an interactive program inside the butterfly house that will ultimately become a Cypress Gardens butterfly garden app, according to Berkeley County spokesperson Hanna Moldenhauer.
“Google is proud to support Cypress Gardens, an important resource in the Berkeley County community that, when it reopens, will once again embrace countless students and adults, offering life-enhancing experiences and programming,” Lilyn Hester, Head of Southeast External Affairs for Google, said. “Google’s engagement will help make the experience all the richer, especially as the young people who’ll flock there discover the joys and wonders of science.”
The features are expected to launch in March, week’s before the part’s grand re-opening, which is scheduled for April 13.
The park has been closed to the public for more than three years after historic flooding in October 2015 heavily damaged the facility. Efforts to get the park reopened have been delayed since then by funding, timing and weather, Moldenhauer said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.