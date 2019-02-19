Goose Creek, Bishop England girls advance to Lower State Finals

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
Girls Basketball Lower State Semifinals
5-A
Goose Creek 59, Fort Dorchester 36 - The Gators will face Lexington in the Lower State finals in Florence on Saturday
Lexington 67, James Island 50
3-A
Bishop England 57, Swansea 27 - Katie Cullum had 14 points to lead the Bishops who advance to Saturday’s Lower State Finals.
2-A
Mullins 65, Woodland 56
1-A
Lake View 64, Military Magnet Academy 42
SCISA Class A
Quarterfinal
Dorchester Academy 58, Newberry Academy 34
SCISA Class AA
Quarterfinal
Spartanburg Christian 64, Palmetto 62
