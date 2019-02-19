Goose Creek, Bishop England girls advance to Lower State Finals

February 19, 2019 at 12:59 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 12:59 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Girls Basketball Lower State Semifinals

5-A

Goose Creek 59, Fort Dorchester 36 - The Gators will face Lexington in the Lower State finals in Florence on Saturday

Lexington 67, James Island 50

3-A

Bishop England 57, Swansea 27 - Katie Cullum had 14 points to lead the Bishops who advance to Saturday’s Lower State Finals.

2-A

Mullins 65, Woodland 56

1-A

Lake View 64, Military Magnet Academy 42

SCISA Class A

Quarterfinal

Dorchester Academy 58, Newberry Academy 34

SCISA Class AA

Quarterfinal

Spartanburg Christian 64, Palmetto 62

