Grant Riller named CAA Player of the Week

He followed that performance up with a game-high 33 points in an 88-79 overtime victory over Northeastern on Feb. 16. For the week, Riller shot 68.3 percent from the field (28-of-41), 50 percent from beyond the arc (7-of-14) and a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line. He has now registered 11 30-point games in his career which is now tied for first all-time in the school record books. Riller has tabulated 1,700 career points to date which ranks seventh all-time.