Grant Riller named CAA Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – College of Charleston junior guard Grant Riller (Orlando, Fla.) was named Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday.
Last week, he averaged a team-leading 38.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game against Hofstra and Northeastern combined. Riller poured in a career-high 43 points on 17-of-25 shooting from the field against Hofstra on Feb. 14, which set a new school single-game scoring record in the program’s NCAA Division I era. He became only the third player in school history (NAIA and NCAA Division I eras) to record 40-or-more points in a game.
He followed that performance up with a game-high 33 points in an 88-79 overtime victory over Northeastern on Feb. 16. For the week, Riller shot 68.3 percent from the field (28-of-41), 50 percent from beyond the arc (7-of-14) and a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line. He has now registered 11 30-point games in his career which is now tied for first all-time in the school record books. Riller has tabulated 1,700 career points to date which ranks seventh all-time.
It marked the sixth weekly selection of his career and third this season. He shared the weekly award with Nathan Knight of William & Mary.