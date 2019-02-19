Mt. Pleasant police seek information in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are asking for the public’s help regarding a hit and run crash that injured a pedestrian on Toler Street.
Police say, a unknown driver drove his vehicle into a pedestrian while he was attempting to have a conversation with him for speeding.
In the police report, the driver is described as a white male appearing to be between the age of 30 to 40 years old with a bald head.
The driver was last seen driving a black or blue pickup truck with a Georgia license plate, police say.
