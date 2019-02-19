New 3-year study looking at how Folly Beach could improve beach renourishment

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - A new study will soon be underway on Folly Beach. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be looking at how beach renourishment is done and possible new ways to do it.
The three-year study will be looking at the tides, currents, as well as up and down drifts.
It's the first step in looking at reauthorizing the Folly Beach Storm Risk Management Project. This 50-year undertaking works to protect those living on the coast, and it shares the cost of beach nourishment with the federal government
“The corps of engineers are interested in protecting the beach, but they are more interested in protecting the infrastructure and the houses that are there,” Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said. “They’re really here to protect the infrastructure of the city.”
The study will cost $3 million but is 100 percent federally funded.
The process of conducting the study won't have any major effects on people living in the area or those visiting the beach. There just might be some surveyors who weren’t there before.
If you have any questions, the city of Folly Beach and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday to answer any of your questions and get your thoughts on the project. It’ll be from 5:30pm to 7:30 p.m. at city hall.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.