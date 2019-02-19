Police: Man stole Mt. Pleasant woman’s car prior to her death from gunshot wound

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - More details are slowly coming to light surrounding the Feb. 9 death of a Mount Pleasant woman from a gunshot wound.
Affidavits now state that the name of that person is Nelson Browne, 44, and that he stole Witherspoon’s 2003 Cadillac Seville on Feb. 6, three days before her death. He has been charged with grand larceny more than $5,000.
A friend of Witherspoon told officers that she thought Witherspoon went to meet Browne in Myrtle Beach on Feb. 6, the affidavit stated but didn’t explain why they would have decided to meet.
Browne told investigators that he then drove Witherspoon back to her house in Mount Pleasant from Myrtle Beach around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. The affidavit also states that Browne was pulled over by the Highway Patrol in Myrtle Beach on Feb. 7 at 1:40 a.m. and at that time he was in possession of Witherspoon’s car.
Browne then told the Mt. Pleasant officer that he returned the Cadillac to Witherspoon on Feb. 7 in Wilmington, North Carolina at approximately 8 p.m., according to the affidavit.
Witherspoon was reported missing on Feb. 9, two days after Browne told police he gave the car back to her, and the same day she was found dead from the gunshot, according to Mount Pleasant police.
The coroner on scene where she died estimated that Witherspoon had been dead more than 48 hours, the affidavit stated. Witherspoon’s car is still unaccounted for, according to the affidavit.
