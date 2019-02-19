Police: One injured in N. Charleston shooting

By Live 5 News Web Staff | February 19, 2019 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 7:48 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person was injured early Tuesday morning to a shooting in North Charleston.

Officers responded to Garrett Avenue around 2 a.m. where they found a shooting victim who was shot once in the right shoulder, according to police department spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The victim reported that her cousin and her cousin and cousin’s ex-boyfriend (the suspect) were arguing over some personal belongings, Pryor said.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and hit the victim, according to Pryor. The suspect then left the scene in a black four-door sedan, Pryor said.

