Police seeking to identify men after $7,000 ring stolen from Charleston jewelry store

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators are seeking to identify two men after a $7,000 ring was stolen from a jewelry store in downtown Charleston.
It happened at ‘A Corner on the Market’ store on 188 Market Street on Feb. 8.
Charleston police officials say a unique ring valued at $7,150 was stolen.
“The ring is referred to as a Knight in Shining Armor Ring,” CPD officials said.
According to a report, the suspects have a French accent, and the younger of the two often translated for the older man.
Police describe the first suspect as an older white man, heavy set, 60-years-old, between 5’8” and 5’10”, and wearing a green, black, and gray striped shirt with a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a satchel.
The second suspect is described as a heavy set younger man in his 20s wearing a gray and black ball cap, blue and white shirt, blue jeans, and flip flops. Authorities said he has black hair, sideburns and black facial hair under his chin.
Anyone with information can contact Inv. Galster at galsterk@charleston-sc.gov.
