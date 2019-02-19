Raynor-Powell helps SC State beat FAMU 57-54

Ozante Fields made a layup to cap an 8-0 run and give South Carolina State at two-point lead, its first since 6-5, with 3:24 to play. Justin Ravenel answered with a 3-pointer before Isaiah Martin's dunk put the Rattlers back in front at 54-51 about a minute later. Powell-Raynor made back-to-back baskets before Ian Kinard hit two free throws to cap the scoring with 13 seconds left.