Robert E. Lee statue vandalized in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCAV/Gray News) — The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating after the Robert E. Lee statue in Market Street Park was vandalized overnight.
Someone attempted to spray-paint the word “Freedom” on the base of the controversial Confederate statue, but it was spelled incorrectly with just one “e.”
Police are working to figure out who is responsible for the vandalism.
Both parties involved in a long-running lawsuit to remove the statue, which initially prompted what became the “Unite the Right” rally in 2017, were set to meet behind closed doors Tuesday for a settlement conference to see if there is a way to avoid a trial, which would be scheduled for later this year.
Copyright 2019 WCAV via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.