Showers and a warm up on the way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A big change today across the Lowcountry as we’ve gone from sunshine and near 70 degrees yesterday to the clouds and will only top out in the 50s today. A cold front pushed to the south overnight and high pressure to the north has supplied plenty of cool air that has met up with plenty of clouds. A northeasterly breeze will keep the cooler weather around through the afternoon. We can’t rule out a few showers late today as moisture begins to increase from the south ahead of a warm front that will move through tomorrow.