Showers and a warm up on the way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A big change today across the Lowcountry as we’ve gone from sunshine and near 70 degrees yesterday to the clouds and will only top out in the 50s today. A cold front pushed to the south overnight and high pressure to the north has supplied plenty of cool air that has met up with plenty of clouds. A northeasterly breeze will keep the cooler weather around through the afternoon. We can’t rule out a few showers late today as moisture begins to increase from the south ahead of a warm front that will move through tomorrow.
Our biggest concern over the next several days will revolve around Wednesday morning’s high tide cycle. A full moon, onshore winds and the chance of rain could cause flooding of low-lying, vulnerable areas around high tide tomorrow morning. High tide is at 8:23 am in the Charleston Harbor. Showers are likely in the morning with rain tapering off in the afternoon and peeks of sunshine. As a warm front lifts to the north tomorrow, temperatures won’t be as chilly with highs in the 60s. We get even warmer on Thursday when highs could reach near 80°.
TODAY: Cloudy, Cooler and Breezy. Showers Mainly Late. High 55.
WEDNESDAY: Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy. High 65.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 80.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 69.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 73.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.
