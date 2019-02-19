Two more teens arrested for attacking off-duty police officer, search ongoing for last suspect

The teenagers stopped harassing the homeless individual and turned their aggression on the off-duty officer. One punched him in the back of the head and when he turned to face his attacker, he was again struck from behind. The officer stayed on his feet and continued to circle to keep his attackers in front of him, but kept getting hit from behind. He told detectives he was punched in the face at least three times during the assault, which lasted between 1-2 minutes.