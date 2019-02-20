Alexis Simmons

February 20, 2019 at 10:23 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 10:23 AM

Alexis joined the Live 5 News team in June 2015 and was named weekend morning anchor in July 2018.

Professional Experience:

I am starting my professional experience with Live 5 News!

Education:

I attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where I double majored in broadcast journalism and political science.

Hometown:

I'm a native of Macon, Georgia, but I consider the Lowcountry my hometown because I've lived here since middle school. I have many ties to this area and my family lives here too!

Family:

My parents are my biggest supporters and I thank them for always encouraging me. I have a little sister in high school middle school who loves to dance and read books. It's so fun being back in the Lowcountry to see her grow up!

Hobbies & Interests:

I love spending time with my family and friends whether it's a day at the beach, trying a new restaurant or working on a new craft with my little sister. I played basketball throughout middle and high school so I always enjoy playing sports and going to sporting events too!

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

I love that I can be a tourist in my own city. There’s always new activities to explore and great restaurants to try. The beautiful weather is always a plus!

