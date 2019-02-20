Alexis Simmons

Professional Experience:
I am starting my professional experience with Live 5 News!
Education:
I attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where I double majored in broadcast journalism and political science.
Hometown:
I'm a native of Macon, Georgia, but I consider the Lowcountry my hometown because I've lived here since middle school. I have many ties to this area and my family lives here too!
Family:
My parents are my biggest supporters and I thank them for always encouraging me. I have a little sister in high school middle school who loves to dance and read books. It's so fun being back in the Lowcountry to see her grow up!
Hobbies & Interests:
I love spending time with my family and friends whether it's a day at the beach, trying a new restaurant or working on a new craft with my little sister. I played basketball throughout middle and high school so I always enjoy playing sports and going to sporting events too!
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
I love that I can be a tourist in my own city. There’s always new activities to explore and great restaurants to try. The beautiful weather is always a plus!
