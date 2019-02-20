Alissa Holmes

I love performing arts! I started acting as a child. I got involved in theater at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School, then went on to major in theater at SOA and in college. I've done a number of plays with Charleston Stage Company. When I'm not in the newsroom, there's a good chance you'll catch me at Pure Theater or at the Dockstreet. I also enjoy traveling. I've been to over 10 countries including Ghana and most of the Caribbean. I hope to make it to at least 40 countries by the age of 31!