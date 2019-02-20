Ann McGill

Professional experience:
2001-present WCSC
1994-2001 WGHP Greensboro - High Point, NC
1991-94 WTQR-WSJS Winston-Salem, NC
1989-91 WDXZ, Mt Pleasant
1987-89 WCOS, Columbia
Awards:
2001- Best Newscast, SC Associated Press, Broadcast Division (Bill Sharpe also named for this award)
2005- Consumer Spirit Award, South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs
2009- Outstanding Community Service, Moja Arts Festival
2010- Community Service Award, Charleston Trident Urban League
2010, 2011- Best News Anchor as voted by the fans of the Black Expo
2013- Inducted into the Williamsburg County School District Hall of Fame
2016 - Second Place RTDNAC Award in Health/Medicine Category
News philosophy:
Let the story tell itself.
Education:
BA Journalism, University of South Carolina 1987
Place of birth:
Nesmith, SC
Family:
Married to my high school friend, Gregory. We have two sons, Khristopher and Nicholas, a daughter Yakima, a grandson, Jaxson and a boxer named Belle.
Hobbies/Interests/Community Involvement:
Spending time with family, volunteer work, reading
Favorite books and movies:
Books: Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
Movies: Too numerous to name
Likes best about the Lowcountry:
My family and friends are close by, southern hospitality and great food.
Most interesting assignment:
Covered Oprah Winfrey and Prince Charles in Charleston following Hurricane Hugo.
Most interesting interview:
A story about a man whose face was torn off during a tree cutting accident. He almost died, but instead of worrying about his own life, he hid his face from his wife because he didn’t want that to be her last vision of him. I was deeply moved by his love for his wife. Fortunately, doctors were able to reconstruct his face and his recovery went well.
