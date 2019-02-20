Brad Streicher

Professional Experience:
I have experience working for CNBC, NBC Los Angeles, NBC San Diego and Business Insider. I also worked as an anchor, reporter and executive producer for Annenberg TV News (my college news station) in Los Angeles, CA for four years.
Hometown:
I was born and raised in a small San Diego beach town called Carlsbad, CA.
Education:
I received my B.A. in broadcast and digital journalism with a minor in cinematic arts from the University of Southern California. (Fight On!)
Family:
I have a mom, dad and sister who all live back in San Diego. Most of my grandparents and cousins live in San Diego as well, but part of my family is in Rhode Island.
Hobbies & Interests:
If I’m not in the field reporting, you can most likely find me at the beach. I also love photography, hiking and trying new restaurants in Charleston.
Favorite Books/Music:
I’ll always be a huge fan of the Harry Potter series. My taste in music is always changing, and I’m always eager to hear your recommendations.
News Philosophy:
I think journalists have a unique opportunity to impact people’s lives every day. Reporters should strive to hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to the voiceless. At the end of the day, effective storytelling should make a difference in our community.
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
The food, the people and of course the beautiful beaches. This is my first time living anywhere outside of California, so I’m loving getting to know the area. If you have any recommendations, please send them to me on Facebook or Twitter!
Most interesting assignment:
Most people tell me they recognize me from the time I ate salt off the ground during the snowstorm (I thought it was ice), but my passion is investigative journalism. After investigating the structural safety of our bridges here in South Carolina, I found hundreds to be structurally deficient. I got to ride with a truck driver while he told me about his concerns with the structure of bridges he drives over every day.
