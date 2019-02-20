Brooke Griffin

While I was working in WV, I did a story about a man who carves and displays 3,000 (and counting!) pumpkins on and around his house every October. The community comes to help volunteer when they can, but the owner of that house and former mayor of the small town does most of it himself. It was so cool to see 3,000 pumpkin designs lit up all in one place! I always love a feel-good story when I can find one.