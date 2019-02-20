Brooke Griffin

Professional Experience:
While I was in school I spent two years working as a photojournalist at WSAZ, the NBC affiliate in Huntington/Charleston West Virginia.
News Philosophy:
Having the trust of the public is never something that should be taken lightly, being respectful is the biggest part of this job!
Hometown:
I’m proud to say I’m originally from the Carolinas, so it’s so nice to be working in a place I love! While I was born in Raleigh, my family lives in Hickory, NC now and that’s where I call home!
Education:
I attended Marshall University in Huntington West Virginia where I majored in broadcast journalism and minored in political science. Go Herd!!
Hobbies & Interests:
I love spending time with my family, doing absolutely anything outdoors, and looking for the best ice cream places in every city I go to! If I could plan a perfect day, it would easily include snorkeling and a raspberry cheesecake milkshake!
Favorite Books and Movies:
I used to read several books a week when I was younger, but now my favorite one is probably Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah. It’s so hard to pick a favorite movie...maybe Princess Diaries? I could watch it every day!
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
The weather!! I’m not made for the cold or the snow, it’s the worst, so being able to hopefully ditch my heavy winter coat for the next few years is amazing! I like one big snow storm a year, but give me warm weather any day!
Most interesting assignment:
While I was working in WV, I did a story about a man who carves and displays 3,000 (and counting!) pumpkins on and around his house every October. The community comes to help volunteer when they can, but the owner of that house and former mayor of the small town does most of it himself. It was so cool to see 3,000 pumpkin designs lit up all in one place! I always love a feel-good story when I can find one.
