Committee defers granting funding for state’s portion of money needed to extend I-526

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - The State Capital Improvements Joint Bond Committee deferred granting funding for the State Infrastructure Bank’s $420 million portion to complete I-526.
During the meeting on Wednesday morning, the committee recommended that a subcommittee review the funding for the contract.
In January, State bank board members voted 5-2 to supply $420 million to complete the interstate.
Under an amended agreement, Charleston County will be responsible for the rest, believed to be about $305 million. The county also will be responsible to defend any lawsuits.
Last June, the SIB voted to kill the extension project, convinced Charleston County didn’t have the funding secured to cover cost overruns for the project. Then last October, the SIB and the county reopened negotiations.
