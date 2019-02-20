Crews extinguish house fire in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Crews put out a house fire in Goose Creek early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters arrived around 5 a.m. to a house in the 100 block of Ramada Circle.
Flames were coming from the roof of the home which had completely collapsed and is now gone. The inside of the home is also destroyed.
Goose Creek rural, Goose Creek city and Hanahan city fire units all responded to the scene.
It remains unclear if anybody was inside the home at the time.
