Danielle Prinz

Professional Experience:
Danielle continues to build herself as both a forecaster and reporter. Before she made the move to WCSC, Danielle earned her degree in Telecommunications- News with a concentration in meteorology. She reported for WUFT-TV and was a forecaster for WRUF-TV, WUFT-TV and WUFT- FM. While a student at the University of Florida, she spent her weekends as a photographer at a local ABC affiliate, TV20 news.
Awards:
2017 Florida Associated Press Winner in Investigative Reporting
2017 Florida Associated Press Winner in Series Franchise Reporting
News Philosophy:
My first and foremost job is to always put what matters most into every report. I ask myself before every traffic update, "What is affecting the most people right now and what do they need to know to be safe?"
Education:
University of Florida (2017) Bachelors of Science in Telecommunciations- News, concentration - Meteorology and Climatology. Mississippi State University, Master of Geoscience and Applied Meteorology (2019)
Hometown:
Livingston, NJ, but I grew up in Dunnellon, FL, a tiny farming town
Family:
My loving parents, awesome sister and two incredibly adorable nieces live in Florida still
Hobbies and Interests:
I love staying active! Right after work I enjoy working out, particularly dancing and running. As a dancer of 15 years, I like to work my cardio in with dance and pilates. It's a good thing I like to stay active because I also like to eat...a lot! In my spare time I check out new restaurants and bars around Charleston.
Favorite books and movies:
Any and all Christmas movies! I also enjoy most romantic comedies and action films. Most of the books I read are nonfiction. I enjoy books about outer space and the weather.
Likes Best About Lowcountry:
The food, location and history! I truly believe Charleston is the best place to live. I can see myself staying here for a long time!
Most Interesting Assignment:
I came across a police report that led me on the hunt for a homeless man who saved two children from being kidnapped. I ended up finding him in a shelter and letting him tell the story for himself. Seeing the package come together in a matter of hours was the most rewarding experience!
Most Interesting Interview:
I once interviewed an elderly man from Chiefland, FL named, Chuck. He grew thousands of hibiscus flowers in his backyard and would deliver them every morning to businesses across town. When I asked, “why?” He said, “because it makes people happy”. This interview created a feel good story that left others feeling motivated to be nicer. I learned there are far more good people out there than we realize!
