Debi Chard (Source: Live 5)
February 20, 2019 at 8:52 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 8:52 AM

Debi joined the Live 5 News team in August 1976.

Professional Experience:

Anchor/Managing Editor, WCSC-TV, Medical Reporter

Has served as news director, producer, assignment editor, reporter

Award-winning journalist

PBS Roundtable Host

Mini-Fellowship Kaiser Family Foundation

South Carolina Medical Association Television Journalism Award 2003

July 15, 2003 was proclaimed Debi Chard Day in the City of Charleston for, "Dedicated service to the welfare of her fellow citizens."

Education:

BA, University of Iowa, double major in Journalism and Speech and Dramatic Arts

Mississippi State, Certificate of Broadcast Meteorology

Hobbies/Interests/Community Involvement:

All warm-weather outdoor activities, interior design, working on restoring houses, movies, reading. I love the arts, especially ballet and dance.

Family:

Two girls and one boy

Favorite Books and Music:

Books- Anything by Clive Cussler - I have had the opportunity to meet him and do a story on his search for The Hunley on two occasions.

Music- There are all kinds of music in my house.

Most Interesting Assignments:

My foreign reporting includes Egypt, the former Yugoslavia, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Costa Rica. I have also covered natural disasters including Hurricane Gilbert (Jamaica), Andrew (Florida), Katrina, Irene and floods in Iowa.

