Deputies: Lowcountry couple didn’t take toddler to hospital after hot iron fell on him

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County couple has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after a 16-month old toddler was not immediately taken to a trauma center because a hot iron fell on him.
Tara Thompson, 40, and Arthur Shingler Jr., 50, have both been charged with the felony that carries up to 10 years if convicted.
“This is simply unthinkable to have taken a hot instrument such as an iron to burn a child, and barely a toddler at that,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This may have been an accident, but proper medical care for such severe injuries should have been sought immediately.”
Deputies responded to a house in Vance in November 2018 when a relative of Shingler stated she was at home and Shingler dropped off the child at the house. She noticed there were burn marks on his legs, according to the incident report.
When the woman asked Shingler what happened to the child, Shingler stated that an iron fell on him and the woman then took the child to the hospital, according to the report.
A doctor at the hospital recommended the child be taken to the Augusta Burn Center, according to the incident report. The affidavit stated the toddler had second and third degree burns.
The incident report states that DSS was notified and the child was placed in the care of the relative who called law enforcement until other plans could be made.
