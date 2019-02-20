Deputies: Man falsely claimed person had shotgun to expedite law enforcement response

Vickie Amerson was charged with misuse of 911 (Source: CCSO)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | February 20, 2019 at 7:43 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 7:43 AM

RAVENEL, SC (WCSC) - A man has been charged after he falsely claimed that a person was armed with a shotgun, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.

On Feb. 18, just before 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call in the area of Teaster Lane for a report of someone armed with a shotgun, Antonio said.

Deputies responded in emergency mode with lights and sirens activated, but then determined that the caller, Vickie Amerson, had falsely informed dispatchers that his son had a shotgun to try and expedite a response.

Amerson was charged with misuse of 911.

