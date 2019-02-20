DHEC investigating possible rabies exposure in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The state’s health department says one person near North Charleston who was caring for a stray cat may have been exposed to rabies.
The potential exposure happened on or around Feb. 12 when the cat scratched the victim, according to a release from the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The stray cat was initially found in an area west of North Charleston and was described as “a small domestic short hair having a gray tabby color.”
On Friday, the cat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing and it was confirmed to have rabies on Monday, DHEC officials say.
This cat is the first animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies in 2019. There have been 16 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide this year.
In 2018, three of the 100 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Charleston County. Since 2013, South Carolina has averaged approximately 108 positive cases per year.
“Rabies is most commonly transmitted via a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal," DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division Director David Vaughan said. "Transmission is also possible when open wounds or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, etc.) have contact with infected saliva or neural tissue. If any part of your body may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue from an animal, immediately wash the exposed area with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.”
DHEC officials urge people to give wild and stray animals their space to reduce the risk of contracting rabies. Anyone who sees an animal in need should avoid touching it and contact their local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator, Vaughan said.
“It is also important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, and your pets from this fatal disease,” Vaughan said.
Anyone who has reason to believe that they or their family members or pets came in contact with this cat or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 888-847-0902 after-hours.
