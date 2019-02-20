DHEC investigating possible rabies exposure in Charleston County

“Rabies is most commonly transmitted via a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal," DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division Director David Vaughan said. "Transmission is also possible when open wounds or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, etc.) have contact with infected saliva or neural tissue. If any part of your body may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue from an animal, immediately wash the exposed area with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.”