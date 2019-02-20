Dorchester County considers North Charleston to take over Ashley River Fire Department

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester County Council will meet in St. George on Tuesday to consider having the North Charleston Fire Department take over the Ashley River Fire Department.
County officials say it will improve that department’s service area near Bosch on Dorchester Road. The proposed move is getting a lot of push back from residents and the Ashley River Fire Department.
According the council agenda, the county would like to eliminate the Ashley River Special Tax District by July of 2019.
The Ashley River Fire Department says the county did not alert them of their intent.
“That they would take something like this fire department away from us is very disconcerning and that they would ignore what we have accomplished here, this group has been here for 40 years,” said Jack Furr who lives in district.
The district was created in 1979 when there was no fire services near the area. The county says this is no longer the case.
“We would get better service, there would be no tax increase, people would not see a mileage increase in their taxes and they would have the City of North Charleston,” said Larry Hargett, a councilman for District 4. . “Plus the big benefit to the county is we have a need to have better EMS service in that area.”
Hargett says if approved this would be a merger where North Charleston would operate out of the Ashley River building.
He says there are three North Charleston fire stations within four miles.
The Ashley River Fire Department currently has an automatic aid agreement with North Charleston so they step in when help is needed. The chief says Ashley River currently has rules in place about how far away they can respond to ensure they're able to respond in its 2.7 square mile coverage area during an emergency.
“Five miles away on Ashley frustrate road or on Dorchester Road during rush hour, that’s just not going to happen if these guys get called away or whoever is here. We are without,” Furr said.
The Chief of Ashley River says they have the best response times compared to neighboring stations.
Many question why the service area was not notified of the considerations as negotiations where taking place.
"They do a wonderful job, they have a tremendous group of people," Hargett said. "The residents in that area love that fire department, it's very emotional for a lot of the people but I have to look at it as a councilman what's best for the county."
"I don't know where we would be without them and we'd be very sorry to see them go," Furr said.
The Dorchester County Council meeting starts at 6 p.m. in St. George. That's about 45 miles away from the Ashley River Fire District.
Councilman Hargett said he will make a motion to move the vote on this agenda item to a later time. He says he's received several calls where people are concerned and that some people are not able to make the drive.
Hargett says in order for the merger to take place, Dorchester County Council and North Charleston City Council will have to approve it.
It's not clear what will happen to the 47 personnel that include volunteers firefighters and full-time employees at the Ashley River Fire Department if the merger gets approval.
Dorchester County provided the following information about the benefits and the impact on residents they expect from a merger:
Benefits
The dissolution of the ARSTD benefits the residents of the District and the County because:
- Residents in the current ARSTD will receive the benefit of a full-time fully staffed station of 1 engine company and a battalion chief (5 personnel) from the NCFD
- The area would also be served by three additional full-time fully staffed NCFD Stations within five miles of the area for an additional increase of approximately 15 on-duty personnel available as additional resources.
- An increased presence by Dorchester County EMS with space being made available to house an additional medic unit on site. This means the County will NOT have to build another EMS station to provide service to the growing District.
- Upon dissolution of the department, all property at the ARSTD will become County property
- Lessens the burden on the Dorchester County Dispatch Center by approximately 900 calls, annually.
- By abolishing the ARSTD and contracting with NCFD, businesses and residents will have more resources and personnel available for emergency response.
- After the consolidation there will be 3 paid Fire Departments in Dorchester County, which will allow for easier cooperation in training and service provision which makes our citizens safer.
Effects to residents in the ARSTD
- Enhanced level of service from the NCFD
- There will be NO tax increase to the residents of the ARSTD.
- There will be no change in ISO rating for the residents.
- Enhanced EMS presence in the district
