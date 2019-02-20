Dorchester deputies seeking information about a camper stolen from a storage unit

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -Dorchester deputies are seeking information about a camper stolen from a storage unit on Sunday.
Deupties say a surveillance video showed an older model Ford F-250 pick up truck entering the Public Storage store located at 11055 Dorchester Road in Summerville and stole a camper located in the back of the property.
During the investigation, deputies discovered the gates to the storage store are non-operational and a similar theft with the same Ford truck took place on Saturday.
In the surveillance video, three people stepped out of the truck to attached the camper to the back of the vehicle, deputies say.
If you have information on the theft or maybe you recognize the vehicle please contact DCSO at 843-832-0300, message us via FB or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
