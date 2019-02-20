Emergency crews working fire at North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Emergency crews are working a fire at a North Charleston home Tuesday night.
It’s on the 2000 block of Echo Avenue.
North Charleston fire officials say when firefighters arrived on scene, they found a single family home well involved in fire.
“Crews attempted an interior attack on the fire but changed to an exterior attack when the roof was considered unstable,” NCFD officials said.
Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire now.
