FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood warning will go into effect for Lowcountry Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A coastal flood warning will go into effect on Wednesday morning at 7 a.m
The warning will cover Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties.
Significant tidal flooding is expected around high tide which will take place in downtown Charleston around 8:23 a.m. City of Charleston officials also put a travel advisory in place as a precaution.
An updating list of road closures from the city of Charleston can be found here.
