FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood warning will go into effect for Lowcountry Wednesday morning
A map shows the areas under advisories and warnings on Wednesday morning (Source: Live 5)
February 20, 2019 at 5:34 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 6:24 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A coastal flood warning will go into effect on Wednesday morning at 7 a.m

The warning will cover Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties.

Significant tidal flooding is expected around high tide which will take place in downtown Charleston around 8:23 a.m. City of Charleston officials also put a travel advisory in place as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

An updating list of road closures from the city of Charleston can be found here.

Road Closures | City of Charleston GIS

