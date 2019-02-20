Former Berkeley Co. schools CFO who embezzled $1.2M to be sentenced Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The former Chief Financial Officer of the Berkeley County School District is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for embezzling more than $1.2 million from them.
Court documents show the federal government will seek a lengthy sentence for Brantley Thomas, who pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2018.
The sentencing memorandum states that the guidelines for Thomas’ sentencing fall between 51 and 63 months, but the government will not give its own specific sentencing recommendation until the sentencing hearing Wednesday. Attorneys do state that the, “factors dictate a heavy sentence."
He was arrested again in September 2018 on charges that he allegedly stole $2,600 from a family friend. Attorney general’s spokesman Rob Kittle says Thomas was hired by the friend as a bookkeeper after he was fired by the school district. SLED agents say Thomas was entrusted by the Jackson Davenport Vision Center with bookkeeping and financial management duties when he endorsed two checks drawn on the company’s business account and used it to pay his personal credit card accounts.
A state grand jury had previously indicted Thomas on a total of 29 charges, including 27 charges for embezzlement totaling $665,842.98 and two charges of forgery in connection to allegations of corruption at the district.
Two of the charges state that Thomas allegedly converted public school funds to his personal use by causing BCSD to disperse funds which supposedly were to pay legitimate BCSD expenses.
The final charge for misconduct in office alleged that Thomas committed acts and omissions in breach of his duties as a financial officer and his duties as a public official of good faith, honesty, and accountability – “thus receiving $1,522,591.42 in compensation paid to him during the time period while he willfully and dishonestly failed to properly and faithfully discharge his duty to manage the finances of Berkeley County School District.”
The total amount alleged to have been embezzled in the new indictment was $119,604.11.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.