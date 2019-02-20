Harve Jacobs

Harve Jacobs
February 20, 2019 at 9:16 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 9:16 AM

Harve joined the Live 5 News team in July 1994.

Professional Experience:

News Director, WCSC Radio, 1979 - 1987

Reporter, WCBD, 1987 - 1992

WCSC-TV July 1994 - present

Awards:

15-time winner of the Charleston City Paper's Top Investigative Reporter Award

2002 South Carolina Broadcaster's Association Star Award for "911, No Emergency" story

News Philosophy:

Be Fair. Be Accurate. Be Informative.

Education:

Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, NY

Hometown:

Brooklyn, NY

Hobbies/Interests:

Wine-tasting and exercising

Favorite Music:

Contemporary Christian

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

The choice of restaurants and the friendly people

Most Interesting Assignments:

My series on mail-order brides. I went to the jungles of Peru to follow a man who went to pick up his mail-order bride.

