Harve Jacobs

Professional Experience:
News Director, WCSC Radio, 1979 - 1987
Reporter, WCBD, 1987 - 1992
WCSC-TV July 1994 - present
Awards:
15-time winner of the Charleston City Paper's Top Investigative Reporter Award
2002 South Carolina Broadcaster's Association Star Award for "911, No Emergency" story
News Philosophy:
Be Fair. Be Accurate. Be Informative.
Education:
Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, NY
Hometown:
Brooklyn, NY
Hobbies/Interests:
Wine-tasting and exercising
Favorite Music:
Contemporary Christian
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
The choice of restaurants and the friendly people
Most Interesting Assignments:
My series on mail-order brides. I went to the jungles of Peru to follow a man who went to pick up his mail-order bride.
