Holly Hill man allegedly stuck his tongue into mouths of children

HOLLY HILL, SC (WCSC) - A Holly Hill man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct including some involving children.
Johnny Bruce Jamison, 63, has been charged with two counts of criminal secual conduct with a minor and failing to register as a sex offender third or subsequent offense.
Jamison had been sought since 2018 when an Orangeburg County woman reported that he had stuck his tongue in the mouths of two of her grandchildren inside their room at her house. One of the children was 6 years old at the time of the assault, according to the affidavit.
The woman said after an hours long search for the man, he was confronted an admitted he was wrong, according to the incident report.
Bond was denied on Jamison’s criminal sexual conduct charges during a hearing on Monday. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set on the failing to register charge.
