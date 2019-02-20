Kolbie Satterfield

I absolutely love weather and studied meteorology in college, which is fitting because my most interesting assignment deals with weather. I covered rapid floods that consumed the heart of Missouri and after many detours and reroutes arrived to a flooded neighborhood along Lake of the Ozarks. There I told the stories of people losing their homes to the high waters. I also spoke with officials who managed the flood gates for a large lake near the area that contributed to the flooding. In the end, their stories didn’t add up. That story taught me a lot about fact checking everything – and I mean everything.