Lowcountry man charged with setting wife on fire released on $100,000 bond

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man charged with setting his wife on fire has been released on a $100,000 bond.
Authorities said Craig Lewis was freed Tuesday night. The judge imposed several stipulations including a GPS monitor.
Lewis was charged last month with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest in the January incident.
Deputies say they found evidence at the house that didn’t match his story.
According to a report, when Lewis tried to leave, Lewis attacked three deputies. One suffered a shoulder injury, another a sprained wrist and a third a cut hand.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.