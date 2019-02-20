Lowcountry man charged with setting wife on fire released on $100,000 bond

February 20, 2019 at 6:29 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 6:29 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man charged with setting his wife on fire has been released on a $100,000 bond.

Authorities said Craig Lewis was freed Tuesday night. The judge imposed several stipulations including a GPS monitor.

Lewis was charged last month with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest in the January incident.

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said Lewis initially told them his wife accidentally burned herself while trying to light a wood burning stove at his other home.

Deputies say they found evidence at the house that didn’t match his story.

According to a report, when Lewis tried to leave, Lewis attacked three deputies. One suffered a shoulder injury, another a sprained wrist and a third a cut hand.

The victim’s daughter told deputies her mother suffered burns on 50 percent of her body and was in critical condition.

