Man fights to keep 60-foot flagpole after city says no, neighbor complaints

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is considering whether it will allow a homeowner to keep a 60-foot flagpole in his back yard.
David Abdo put up the flagpole last year in the yard of his home in West Ashley without a permit.
City officials said nothing can be constructed in that neighborhood that exceeds 35 feet in height, according to zoning rules.
“We had to take some sort of action to notify the owner to say,'You violated the ordinance and you have to remove the flagpole,'” City of Charleston Zoning Administrator Lee Batchelder said.
However, Abdo’s attorney is arguing the flagpole should be allowed because it is a monument, so zoning rules should not apply.
Abdo also claims Batchelder told him he did not need a permit to install the flagpole.
“[Batchelder] advised that there was no height restriction for a flagpole and the city did not issue permits for flagpoles,” Abdo said in a statement for the Board of Zoning Appeals. “I erected the monument because I was told by the city that no permit was required and that no height restriction applied.”
Officials with the City of Charleston said they have received a few complaints about the flagpole from neighbors.
“This exceptionally tall commercial flagpole does not fit the character of our residential neighborhood,” one neighbor wrote in an email to the city. “Besides its excessive height and negative visual impact, the extra large flag flapping in the breeze and halyard banging against the metal pole are audible problems as well.”
Batchelder said the board previously voted to deny Abdo’s appeal because they were worried it would set a dangerous precedent.
“If this is exempt, then what’s to stop somebody from building something even taller or larger,” Batchelder said. “At some point, there has to be a limit.”
If the board votes to deny the appeal, the homeowner can appeal again by taking legal action in a circuit court.
