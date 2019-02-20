2nd alleged victim of former DD2 teacher comes forward in civil lawsuit

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A second underage victim has come forward in a civil lawsuit which alleges sexual advances from a former Dorchester County District 2 teacher.
DD2 is named as the defendant in the lawsuit which was filed in December 2018 and was filed by the parent of the minor student.
The suit states that on Jan. 3, 2018, the parent discovered a “pattern of sexual advances” made by Chilton toward the child while the child was a student at Oakbrook Middle School. It also states Chilton encouraged suicidal thoughts in the child and “psychologically harassed” them.
DD2 and its administrators created an environment where Chilton received “minimal supervision” in her interaction with students and didn’t sufficiently investigate the abuse, according to the suit.
A second lawsuit was also filed last November by the initial victim’s parents and also names DD2 as the defendant. It states Chilton used the guise of school work, recess and basketball practice to harass the student. Both lawsuits ask for monetary relief as a jury may deem necessary.
Investigators say one of the victim’s father told authorities he suspected there was a relationship between the two. Dorchester County deputies say the father told them he believed the relationship started when his daughter was in the seventh grade and was being taught by Chilton.
Court documents state Chilton intended to persuade and entice the victim into sexual activity between Aug.1, 2017, and Dec. 29, 2017. The victim stated she exchanged text messages with Chilton in reference to having a sexual relationship, the affidavit stated.
Chilton stated she kissed the victim and fondled the victim as well according to the affidavit. The relationship came to light when the victim's father requested a report be done at the sheriff's office after he found proof of the alleged relationship according to the incident report.
The student's father showed investigators text messages apparently sent by Chilton to the girl. Investigators said one read, "I want to be your wife," and the other read, "I want to hold you."
According to Oakbrook Middle School’s website, Chilton was a language arts and math teacher at the school.
The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case against Chilton. A district spokeswoman said Wednesday that the district doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
Chilton had been with the school district since 2013.
