No. 19 Chants Double Up Seahawks for Fourth-Straight Win

Wilmington, N.C. – No. 19 Coastal Carolina flew out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning to defeat the UNCW Seahawks 10-5 in midweek action at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C.
With the win, the Chanticleers open up the season at 4-0 for the first time since 2008 and will head into the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament this weekend on a four-game winning streak.
The road victory also marks the third-straight season in which the Chants have won their road opener having defeated College of Charleston 13-0 on the road last season and winning at UNCW 4-1 back in 2017.
Making his first start since Feb. 25, 2018, versus VCU, redshirt junior Scott Kobos (1-0) picked up the win allowing just one hit and striking out four over 2.0-scoreless innings.
Freshman Alaska Abney (2) picked up a 3.0-inning save, striking out four, walking two and allowing just one hit over the final three innings of the contest.
Offensively, the Chants were led by redshirt junior Cameron Pearcey (3-for-4, HR, HBP, RBI, 2 runs), senior Kieton Rivers (2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), junior Scott McKeon (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, run) and senior Mike Koenig (1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs).
UNCW’s Doug Angeli (4-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) and Cole Weiss (3-for-5) combined for seven of the Seahawks’ hits on the night.
The loss went to UNCW’s Justin Walke (0-1), as the Chants drove him out of the game in the first inning, roughing up the left-handed starter for five runs, three of which were earned, on two hits, two walks and a strikeout.
Coastal jumped out on the Seahawks in the top of the first as Cory Wood drew a lead-off walk, which was followed by a single to left by Pearcey and another base-on-balls to Zach Biermann to load the bases with no outs.
After reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week Kyle Skeels just missed a grand slam with a deep sacrifice fly to the fence in left field to plate Wood for the first run of the game and outfielder Parker Chavers lined out to short for the second out of the inning, Rivers singled to center to plate two and put the visitors in front 3-0 in the first.
UNCW appeared to get out of the inning on a swinging strikeout by Keaton Weisz in a ball in the dirt, however, the throw from the catcher to first base went low and scooted under the glove of the first baseman and into right field to keep Coastal alive.
Koenig made the Seahawks pay, as he hit a slicing line drive to right field that hit off the glove of the right fielder and trickled away for a two-run double to push the Chants in front 5-0 after one-half inning of play.
The five-spot was more than enough for Kobos, as the lefty struck out four UNCW hitters and allowed just one hit over his 2.0-scoreless innings on the mound to start the contest.
Nick Parker (1.0 IP, BB, K) pitched around a two-out walk in the third inning which allowed the Chants to add to their lead in the top of the fourth on a Biermann bases-loaded sacrifice fly to left field.
UNCW pushed across a run on back-to-back singles and a 6-4-3 double play in the bottom of the fourth and then loaded the bases on three-straight walks before tacking on another score with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to cut the Coastal lead to four at 6-2.
Coastal’s Matt Eardensohn (1.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 hits, BB, K) got the Chants out of the inning without any further damage with a base- loaded fly ball to center field to keep the visitors in front by four at 6-2 through four innings of play.
The Seahawks added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth with the help of a Chants throwing error and two base-on-balls to trim the Coastal lead to two at 6-4, before a solo home run from Angeli in the bottom of the sixth put the Seahawks down just one at 6-5 with three innings to go in the contest.
The Chanticleers took advantage of three walks, two wild pitches and a two-out, two-run double to right field from McKeon to score three runs in the top of the seventh and push its lead back out to four at 9-5.
A solo home run to deep left-center field off the bat of Pearcey in the eighth added a little insurance for the Chants, doubling up the Seahawks at 10-5.
Both teams walked eight batters each. Both squads also left eight runners on base for the game.
Coastal (4-0) returns home to host Michigan State in a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 22 at noon on day one of the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach. CCU will also play Kent State on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. and nationally-ranked NC State on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.