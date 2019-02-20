Orangeburg Co. expected to see new job opportunities as a plastic manufacture expands its operations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Job seekers in Orangeburg County can expect to see new job opportunities as a plastic manufacture expands its operations.
The Quality Model Group announced the expansion of its existing Orangeburg County injection molding operations.The expansion comes after a $9.5 million investment which is projected to create 37 new jobs.
The global plastic company is headquarted in Canada and has five North American facilities including locations in Indiana, Michigan and South Carolina.
QM Group founder and owner Bill Szekesy says his company is confident in their investment in South Carolina.
"Our preference for this location has been established to the point where we have now designated it as our U.S. operations headquarters. We are excited to be part of the growing community of businesses who are now calling South Carolina home.” Szekesy says.
The global plastic company opened a facility in Orangeburg County in 2006 and has invested more than $16 million and created at least 100 new jobs in the community.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.