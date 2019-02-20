Raphael James

Raphael James (Source: Live 5)
February 20, 2019

Raphael joined the Live 5 News team in November 2002.

Professional Experience:

WJBF News Anchor/ Reporter

WPRW 107.7 Radio News Director

WBBQ 104.3 FM Mobile News Reporter

News Philosophy:

My job is to help, to inform and to be true; not just to you, but to myself.

Education:

B.S. Mass Communications

Paine College Augusta, Georgia

Hometown:

Augusta, Georgia

Organizations and Community Involvement:

Raphael and wife Sarena developed a website onaisle9.com to encourage other families with special needs children and as a resource for others looking to learn more about special needs.

Raphael is also a part of:

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

National Association of Black Journalists

Boys and Girls Club of America

Mentoring

Hobbies:

Relaxing with family, Public Speaking, Golf, Basketball, Chess, Reading, Writing

Family:

Married to wife Sarena with 2 daughters and a son

Favorite Book:

The Mis-Education of the Negro by Carter G. Woodson

Likes Best about the Lowcountry:

I love the people, the history, and living so close to the ocean. (That is until the next big storm.)

