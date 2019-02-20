Secretary DeVos to visit Pee Dee with Rep. Rice

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Mitchell Zais will join U.S. Congressman Tom Rice and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Florence.
According to a press release, the visit will begin at Timmonsville Educational Center where transformative changes put in place by Superintendent Spearman, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and school leadership have moved the three schools there and 29 more like them out of the state’s lowest-performing category.
Next, the group will visit the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing & Technology (SiMT) that is rethinking how their workforce training programs can more closely align with the needs of local industry and set students on a meaningful career track.
The visit will begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
