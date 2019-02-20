Snow, ice expected to affect 90 million in US

(CNN) - Tens of millions of Americans need to bundle up and be cautious on the roadways - another wintry blast is predicted to blanket much of the U.S.
Road crews are ready for a potent winter storm.
"We're 97 percent capacity for all of our materials that we would need, and we order or create more brine as is needed," said Holly Christopher, Virginia Department of Transportation.
Americans from the Plains to the Northeast are under a winter weather watch, warning or advisory.
"We've given a sufficient window of time for the brine to be able to dry and take effect," Christopher said.
Warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is combining with a cold system from the Rockies, producing a wintry mix.
Among the areas expected to get hit especially hard are Washington, DC and Baltimore, where up to 6 inches of snow and sleet is expected to fall.
"I actually got this car because of my job, it has 4-wheel drive. Part of the deal is we have to work when everything is closed," said one Baltimore resident.
Other parts of the East Coast are also going to get pounded. A state of emergency is declared for Wednesday for all of New Jersey's 21 counties.
And some of the spots not getting snow are getting buckets of rain. Flash flood watches are in effect from north Alabama all the way to West Virginia.
The National Weather Service says this winter storm should start to taper off by Thursday.
