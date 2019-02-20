South Carolina Scores Eight Unanswered in Win over Winthrop

Winthrop took the early lead in the top of the first. Scout McFalls drew a walk and then Gamecock starter TJ Shook allowed two consecutive doubles to Alex Raines and Dillon Morton, the second of the two bringing home the two runners in scoring position. With Mulkey on second, Shook threw a pitch in the dirt and Mulkey advanced to third. Luke Berryhill's throw down the line missed the mark and wound up in left field, allowing Mulkey to score and put the Eagles up 3-0.