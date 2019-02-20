Summerville residents hold town hall with police about crimes in minority neighborhoods

SUMMERVILLE , SC (WCSC) - On Tuesday, representatives from the Community Resource Center held a town hall meeting with the Summerville Police Department to talk about crimes in minority neighborhoods.
Summerville has four unresolved murders, and community members at the event said those types of cases could be prevented if people started speaking out about crimes.
The “See Something, Say Something” event brought residents from predominately black neighborhoods, such as Brownsville, to talk about crimes in those areas.
Community members say they need to start working with police and letting them know of things going on in their neighborhood.
“We’ve had too many killings, murders in our community. It is time for us to take our community back,” said Louis Smith, executive director of the Summerville Community Resource Center.
According to the Summerville Police Department, the Northwest sector of Summerville has had seven reports of gun shots heard.
They’ve also had one murder and three missing person cases since the beginning of January.
Summerville residents said there’s a mistrust when it comes to police officers, because they often see investigators treating their cases differently.
But they stress that building a relationship with young people could be the key to rebuilding trust with police. As for the community, people who experienced violence said people need to start telling police about crimes.
Tisa Whack lost her 23-year-old son to gun violence in 2015.
She spoke at the town hall meeting to let people know something needs to change.
“I feel as though in order for me to make an impact on the community I have to be his voice,” said Whack.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.