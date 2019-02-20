Tidal flooding closes some roads in downtown Charleston Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A coastal flood warning remains in effect for much of the Lowcountry as rain contributes to the intensity of tidal flooding in the area.
High tide in downtown Charleston peaked at 8:23 a.m. with the tide up to 7 feet, 8 inches.
Broad Street at Lockwood Drive was among the first streets to close as water rose out of the Ashley River. Market Street between Church and State Streets also closed near the city market in an area known to be prone to flooding.
Police also shut down Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Horizon Streets headed toward the Crosstown.
The warning covers Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties.
City of Charleston officials also put a travel advisory in place as a precaution in an attempt to prepare residents for the incoming flooding.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
An updating list of road closures from the city of Charleston can be found here.
