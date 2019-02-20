Tigers Fall to Seminoles, 77-64

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball withstood a 17-2 run by Florida State in the closing moments of the first half and opening of the second period but could not fight back closer than seven points in its ultimate 13-point defeat.
The Tigers (15-11, 5-8 ACC) clawed back from an 18-point second half deficit and found themselves within just seven points of the Seminoles (21-5, 9-4 ACC) with 8:09 to play, but couldn’t push over the hump.
Marcquise Reed led Clemson with 20 points, while Elijah Thomas (13), Shelton Mitchell (12) and David Skara (10) all contributed double-figures in the scoring column.
Mitchell finished with a game-high six assists and eclipsed the 300-career assist mark in his time at Clemson, while also tying his career-high with four steals. Thomas led the way with three blocks.
Notes: Marcquise Reed turned in his 23rd 20-point game of his career … he is now three such outings shy of tying Jim Sutherland (1964-67) for 10th all-time in program history … it was Reed’s 63rd double-digit scoring game – just seven such games shy of tying Butch Zatezalo (1967-70) and Larry Nance (1977-81) for 16th all-time … Reed moved into 21st on the all-time scoring list passing Sharone Wright (1991-94 – 1,308 points) and now has 1,311 … Reed’s season-long free throw streak ended at 17 in a row … Shelton Mitchell surpassed the 300-assist mark in his Clemson career (301) … he now has 1,025 points and 301 assists … he is 24 assists shy of becoming just the 13th player in Clemson history to amass at least 750 points and 325 assists … he would be the ninth such player to post 1,000 points and 325 assists … Mitchell tied his career-high with four steals … Elijah Thomas swatted three more shots against Florida State … Thomas now has 163 career blocks and still sits 10th all-time … Thomas’ career 1.92 blocks per game is fourth all-time … with six more rebounds Thomas has 585 for his Clemson career – just 19 shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on the all-time list.