Tigers Fall to Seminoles, 77-64

Notes: Marcquise Reed turned in his 23rd 20-point game of his career … he is now three such outings shy of tying Jim Sutherland (1964-67) for 10th all-time in program history … it was Reed’s 63rd double-digit scoring game – just seven such games shy of tying Butch Zatezalo (1967-70) and Larry Nance (1977-81) for 16th all-time … Reed moved into 21st on the all-time scoring list passing Sharone Wright (1991-94 – 1,308 points) and now has 1,311 … Reed’s season-long free throw streak ended at 17 in a row … Shelton Mitchell surpassed the 300-assist mark in his Clemson career (301) … he now has 1,025 points and 301 assists … he is 24 assists shy of becoming just the 13th player in Clemson history to amass at least 750 points and 325 assists … he would be the ninth such player to post 1,000 points and 325 assists … Mitchell tied his career-high with four steals … Elijah Thomas swatted three more shots against Florida State … Thomas now has 163 career blocks and still sits 10th all-time … Thomas’ career 1.92 blocks per game is fourth all-time … with six more rebounds Thomas has 585 for his Clemson career – just 19 shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on the all-time list.